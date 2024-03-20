Mostly Cloudy 47°

Alert Issued For Capital Region 14-Year-Old Missing Nearly Week

Police in the region are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Diamond Hoover.

 Photo Credit: Amsterdam Police Department
Montgomery County resident Diamond Hoover was last seen on Thursday, March 14, and was reported as a runaway, according to Amsterdam Police.

Hoover is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amsterdam Police Department or 518-842-1100 or email infopd@amsterdampd.com.

