'Addiction To Murder': Horror Film Seeking Actors From Capital Region

Student filmmakers from Quinnipiac University are on the hunt for actors from New York’s Capital Region and Western Massachusetts to star in an upcoming production.

They're looking for men and women of all ethnicities to fill lead roles in “Relentless Reflection," described as a 1980s horror short film about a lonely woman who fights a compulsive addiction to murder with her desire for human connection.

“When she meets a father and daughter harboring secrets of their own, will it end, yet again, in bloodshed?” reads the project description on Backstage.

Among the themes addressed in the film are trauma, abuse, and self-discovery.

Filming is set to take place between Monday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 23 somewhere “outside of Albany.”

Actors will be paid between $125 and $175 per day with travel, lodging, and meals provided.

“Relentless Reflection” is written by Mikela Picard, directed by Julia Schnarr, and produced by Haley Ruccio.

The trio expects to wrap up post-production in May 2024 and submit the final cut to film festivals later that fall.

Learn more about the project and apply on Backstage's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.