21-Year-Old Armed With BB Gun Robs Duo In Cohoes, Police Say

In Albany County, the two victims walked into the Cohoes Police Department at around 2:40 a.m. Monday, April 15, to report that they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The victims told investigators they had agreed to meet the suspect in a Cohoes parking lot, off Manor Avenue. During the interaction the suspect displayed a gun and stole their cell phones before fleeing.

One of the victims identified the culprit as an acquaintance, 21-year-old Bryce Carpenter, of Cohoes. A search of his Manor Avenue residence turned up the stolen property, along with a BB gun that was used in the robbery, police said.

Carpenter was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of robbery (felony)

Two counts of criminal use of a firearm (felony)

Grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of menacing (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and taken to the Albany County jail.

