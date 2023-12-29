15-Year-Old Busted With Gun, Cocaine In Albany, Police Say

Albany Police were called at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, for a person with a weapon near Central and Lexington avenues.

When officers arrived, they confronted a teen matching the suspect’s description, but he took off running.

He made it roughly three blocks away before he was arrested near Orange Street and Route 9.

The teen was found with a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance and was scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court.

