12-Year-Old Shooter Tried Murdering Woman In Albany, Police Say

Albany Police were called at around 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, for a shooting near South Pearl and Schuyler streets. They found a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tracked down the 12-year-old suspect and arrested him in Albany on Tuesday night, May 21. It was not immediately clear whether he and the victim knew one another.

The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

