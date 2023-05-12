US Presidential Scholar: Byram Hills HS Senior Gets Top Honor

Byram Hills High School senior Samantha Milewicz of Armonk is one of only 161 students nationwide to be selected as a US Presidential Scholar, school district officials announced on Friday, May 12.

The US Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964 and recognizes a few of the country's most distinguished graduating seniors. As part of the program, Milewicz will receive a medallion and will also be included in an online recognition program.

While reflecting on winning the award, Milewicz gave thanks to the many who supported her along the way throughout her high school journey.

"I am honored to receive this recognition and be named among so many talented and impressive peers," she said, adding, "I want to especially thank my teachers, guidance counselor Mr. McCarthy, and Mr. Walsh for their continuous support throughout my high school career."

Milewicz also added that the award was not only a recognition of her successes.

"To me, this award is an accumulation of my hard work over the last four years, but it is also recognition of the Byram Hills faculty's dedication to the success of their students," she said, perhaps showing maturity beyond her years.

Already a standout student at her high school, the award is just the latest success for Milewicz, who also recently won a $60,000 award in March after placing highly in the final round of the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious scholastic science and math competition.

Additionally, Milewicz is also a member of the Cum Laude Society, which recognizes outstanding academic excellence; the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society; co-president of the National Art Honor Society; editor-in-chief of The Oracle student newspaper; and a member of the Principal’s Student Advisory Committee.

Her accomplishments don't end there, as she is also a winner of the Harvard Prize Book Award and the Byram Hills Award for Potential in Science.

Outside of school, Milewicz also serves as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Armonk Fire Department.

After high school, Milewicz currently plans to attend Stanford University and become a surgeon.

Byram Hills High School Principal Christopher Walsh commented on Milewicz, saying that the award is a "further testament to Samantha’s tremendous accomplishments and hard work during her Byram Hills career."

"She is such an impressive student and I am so happy that her hard work and dedication is being recognized with the Presidential Scholar award," Walsh added.

