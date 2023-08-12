Social Security Phone Scams On Rise In North Castle: Here's How To Tell

The warning came on Thursday, Aug. 10 from the North Castle Police Department, which said that there has been an uptick in unsolicited calls from people claiming to be from the federal Social Security Administration.

According to the department, victims contacted by scammers will be told that they are eligible for an increase in their Social Security checks.

However, this offer is not real and comes from a criminal, police said, adding that residents should not share any personal or financial information if contacted by a scammer.

Suspected scams can be reported to oig.ssa.gov/report.

In addition to warning residents about the scam, North Castle Police also gave tips to avoid being victimized:

Do not respond to any unsolicited calls or emails requesting personal information;

Only visit trusted websites while browsing the web;

Do not click on suspicious links;

Do not share your Social Security Number with anyone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.