Black Bear Activity On Rise, North Castle Police Warn: Here Are Tips For Encounters

A police department in Northern Westchester is warning residents to be on the lookout for black bears as they emerge from their winter dens. 

A black bear.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kevin Phillips
In an announcement posted on social media on Wednesday, March 13, the North Castle Police Department warned residents that black bear activity is rising as the animals come out of their dens for spring. 

The department also gave tips on what residents can do to minimize encounters: 

  • Never feed or approach bears, including unintentional feeding such as allowing the animals to go through bird feeders, barbecue grills, or pet food;
  • Clean and store grills indoors, and keep them clean. However, propane tanks should be left outside;
  • Secure food, garbage, and recycling, as bears are omnivores and will eat "nearly anything," police said;
  • Alert your neighbors to any bear activity.

