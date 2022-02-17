Teen Driver Wanted By FBI ID'd After Chase, Crash In Westchester

A teenage suspect who was one of four wanted by the FBI is facing multiple felony charges after taking police on a chase through Westchester before crashing and being apprehended, authorities announced.

The Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted the New Rochelle Police Department that a vehicle driven by suspects wanted by the FBI was driving through the city in the area of North Avenue and Huguenot Street.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the call to the department came at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

When officers attempted to stop the driver - later identified as Syracuse resident Rashad Newton, age 18 - he took off in an attempt to evade officers, ultimately coming to a crashing halt on Webster Avenue under the Metro-North train tracks in New Rochelle after striking another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. One passenger in Newton's car was also hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Newton was charged by police in New Rochelle with:

Reckless endangerment;

Second-degree assault for recklessly causing serious injury;

Possession of a forged instrument.

Information on the other three suspects from the FBI is still pending. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.