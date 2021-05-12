Community Center In Northern Westchester Reopens After Bomb Threat

A community center in Northern Westchester has reopened after being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department and the Westchester County Police Explosives Detection team responded to the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center on Broadway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, in response to the threat that was made to the building.

The threat forced a temporary evacuation of the building, which was lifted an hour later at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when staff and residents were permitted back inside.

Police said that the community center has been declared safe, and programming was set to resume over the course of the afternoon.

