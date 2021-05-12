Community Center In Northern Westchester Evacuated Due To Threat

A community center in Northern Westchester has been evacuated after a threat was received.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department were called to the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center on Broadway at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, in response to the threat that was made to the building.

Police said that the community center was evacuated and all programs are postponed until further notice.

The nature of the threat was not announced.

Police said that the area should be avoided for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

