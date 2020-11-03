Westchester Native Glenn Florio, Olympian, Champion Rower At Fordham, Dies At 53

A former Olympic rower from Westchester who was as comfortable on the water as he was on land died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

Rye native Glenn Florio, a member of the 1988 United States Olympic Rowing team in the double scull who won a bronze medal in the 1986 World Rowing Championships in the lightweight single scull died on Monday, Oct. 26 of unknown causes.

Florio earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fordham University where he was a gold medalist in the single scull at the Collegiate National Championships.

He was a four-time United States high school champion in the single scull for Rye High School and won over 20 United States National Rowing Championships in various boats.

Florio won his first National Championship at the age of 13 and was a medalist in the World Rowing Championships by the age of 19.

At the time of his death, Florio was in the fourth season as head coach of the rowing program at the Coast Guard Academy.

"Our community mourns the loss of an inspirational member of the CGA Rowing program," Dr. Dan Rose, Director of Athletics at the Coast Guard Academy said. "In just four years coach Florio made an indelible impact on both men's and women's teams and his presence will be sorely missed. Our hearts go out to the Florio family.”

Following Florio’s death, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started on behalf of his two teenage children, who also lost their mother six years ago. In just four days, nearly $65,000 has been raised.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the fundraiser can do so here.

