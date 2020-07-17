Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Swimmer From Westchester Pulled From Water Off Jones Beach Dies

Zak Failla
Jones Beach
Jones Beach Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 35-year-old man from Westchester died after being pulled from the waters off Jones Beach on Long Island earlier this week.

New Rochelle resident Cecil G. Letts was found submerged in the water off the Wantagh beach at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Lifeguards and New York State Park Police were able to assist Letts, who was pulled out of the water. Lifeguards administered CPR, and Letts was transported to Nassau University Medical Center.

Letts died shortly before 4 p.m. It is unclear what caused him to become submerged in the water.

The New York State Park Police is currently investigating. An autopsy is pending. 

