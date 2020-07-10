Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

One Dead After Nine Swimmers Pulled From Ocean Off Long Island Coast

Zak Failla
Ocean Beach Park in Long Beach
Ocean Beach Park in Long Beach Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person died and eight others were rescued after being pulled from the ocean off a beach on Long Island.

The City of Long Beach Fire Department was alerted for a water rescue shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Monroe Boulevard and the Ocean Beach Park, where swimmers were reportedly in distress.

Fire officials said that first responders and lifeguards found a total of 10 people that needed to be rescued both in the water and stranded on a jetty.

Lifeguards, surfers, and firefighters pulled all of the individuals from the water and jetty, with one victim in cardiac arrest. Five were taken to local hospitals, with one dying. The rest of the swimmers refused medical attention.

It is unclear how the nine people found themselves stranded in the water. 

Check back to Daily Voice for new information as it becomes available.

