COVID-19: More Than 16 Percent Of Westchester Population Vaccinated; New Breakdown Of Cases

More than 16 percent of Westchester residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the county continues ramping up its vaccination program.

In his latest COVID-19 breakdown, County Executive George Latimer reported that 16.6 percent of Westchester's population has been vaccinated, with thousands more receiving the vaccine each day.

As of Thursday, March 8, there have been 115,817 people (2,413 on Wednesday, March 17) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 23,511 (826) at Department of Health sites, and 15,578 (1,030) at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, there have been a total of 154,906 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Westchester since the program started earlier this year.

"It does not appear we are getting more communicability, we're getting less," Latimer said when discussing the vaccines and potential COVID-19 variant strains.

There were 443 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reported on March 17, bringing the total to 114,402 in Westchester since the pandemic began out of more than 2.25 million tests administered in the county.

New fatalities brought the total to 2,334 - 2,159 county residents - in Westchester since last March.

"Every death is a human being, it is not a statistic," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during a recent COVID-19 briefing. "We want to get it down to zero. We don't want anyone else to die from it if we can help it."

According to the county Department of Health, there are now 5,157 active COVID-19 cases, up slightly from earlier in the week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 18:

Yonkers: 1,305;

New Rochelle: 440;

Mount Vernon: 458;

White Plains: 284;

Greenburgh: 199;

Harrison: 192;

Cortlandt: 175;

Yorktown: 166;

Port Chester: 149;

Tarrytown: 132;

Ossining Village: 120;

Mount Pleasant: 112;

Peekskill: 108;

Mamaroneck Village: 105;

Rye City: 96;

Eastchester: 92;

Somers: 90;

Dobbs Ferry: 76;

Mamaroneck Town: 70;

Bedford: 64;

Rye Brook: 55;

Sleepy Hollow: 54;

Lewisboro: 48;

New Castle: 47;

North Castle: 47;

Scarsdale: 38;

Bronxville: 37;

Irvington: 34;

Pleasantville: 34;

Elmsford: 32;

Pelham Manor: 32;

Pelham: 29;

Tuckahoe: 29;

North Salem: 29;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 28;

Briarcliff Manor: 24;

Ossining Town: 20;

Buchanan: 17;

Croton-on-Hudson: 16;

Larchmont: 15;

Ardsley: 13;

Pound Ridge: 13.

There were 271,463 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 1 7 according to Cuomo, resulting in 7,796 new cases for a 2.87 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

Eighty-eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 4,536 still being treated statewide. There are 934 in ICU and 590 intubated.

There were 57 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,757,493 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 42 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,748 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

