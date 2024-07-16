New Update: Man Gets New Charges After Trying To Kill Officer In Armonk, DA Says

Armonk resident Joseph Spennato was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Tuesday, July 16 on an indictment connected to an incident on Monday, May 20, during which he allegedly attacked an officer at his home, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

On the day of the attack at around 12:30 p.m., two North Castle Police officers responded to a 911 emergency call at an Armonk residence on Hallock Place to help a 78-year-old woman in need of medical attention.

While at the home, the two officers, Sgt. William McClure and Officer Chris Costa, learned that Spennato was also inside and had two outstanding bench warrants in North Castle Town Court.

When they tried arresting him, Spennato allegedly used a 5-inch folding knife to try and stab McClure several times in the back, striking his ballistic vest in the process. Costa then used his duty pistol to fire two shots at Spennato, hitting him twice, officials said.

Spennato, McClure, and Costa were all taken to local hospitals for treatment after the incident. Both officers were not injured in the incident.

Spennato was later arrested in the hospital on Tuesday evening, May 28. During his arraignment on Tuesday, he was charged with:

Attempted aggravated murder upon a police officer;

Attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Spennato is still being held at Westchester County Jail. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

