New Update: Man Charged With Trying To Murder Officer At Armonk Home

Armonk resident Joseph Spennato was arraigned at Westchester Medical Center on Tuesday evening, May 28 in connection with his alleged attack on an officer at his home on Monday, May 20, the Westchester County Police Department announced.

According to the department, Spennato's arrest resulted from an incident at his Armonk home on Hallock Place that began around 12:30 p.m., when two North Castle Police officers responded to help a 78-year-old woman who needed medical care and was later hospitalized.

The two officers, Sgt. William McClure and Police Officer Chris Costa encountered Spennato while they were at the residence and realized two bench warrants were out for his arrest. When they tried taking him into custody, Spennato allegedly grabbed a knife and tried stabbing McClure in the back with a 5-inch folding knife while he was wearing a ballistic vest.

Costa then shot Spennato twice, according to Westchester County Police. McClure, Costa, and Spennato were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting, North Castle Police said.

After the incident, the Westchester County Police Department and District Attorney's Office took over the investigation.

Spennato is now charged with aggravated attempted murder of a police officer. At his arraignment on Tuesday, he was ordered to be held without bail and will be remanded to Westchester County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

