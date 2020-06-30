Armonk Artist Sells Paintings In Support Of Northern Westchester Hospital

Art is a medium that is both universal and personal at the same time. Take the painting by Armonk native Evan Lorberbaum called “Would You Rather.” It is the artist’s take on the metro station screen—familiar to most anyone in the tri-state area—which asks if the subway traveler would like to add value, add time or cancel.

“It’s a philosophical take on what we value in our own lives,” explained Lorberbaum, a 2010 graduate of Byram Hills High School and 2016 graduate of New York University. “Me? I’d like to add value to our limited time, but would like people to decide for themselves.”

Which would you choose for your life? Value or Time? Courtesy of Evan Lorberbaum

“Would You Rather” is one of Lorberbaum’s favorite paintings.

He’s offering several works, including “Summer Storm,” “Identity Crisis” and “Dante’s Peak,” among others, in a COVID-19 Relief Art Sale, where 75 percent of all proceeds earned will be donated directly to Northern Westchester Hospital.

The artist, who favors working in acrylic, oil and spray paints on canvas, credits Northern Westchester with helping him during a manic episode with his bipolar disorder.

"Summer Storm" is one of Evan Lorberbaum's favorite paintings for sale to benefit Northern Westchester Hospital. Courtesy of Evan Lorberbaum

“They really helped me out and this is my way of giving back to them,” Lorberbaum said. “They are near and dear to my heart. I am very fortunate that I feel mentally and physically healthy and am able to provide good for others who are hurting right now—those with COVID and the frontline staff.”

To date, Lorberbaum has donated $2,771 to the hospital from the art sale, which began three weeks ago and has no current closing date.

“My goal is to definitely donate at least $5,000 to the hospital,” admitted Lorberbaum. “If this gains momentum and awareness it could be more; I want to raise as much money as I can for the hospital.”

The 11x14 "Identity Crisis" is available in the artist's COVID-19 Relief Sale. ELO Visual Art

The artist signs his paintings (on the back) as ELO, which stands for Encourage Life Originality.

“It’s my artist moniker, and it’s a personal motto, too,” Lorberbaum said. “I’ve embraced it and I’m trying to encourage others to be their true authentic selves, to reach for their dreams and potential.”

Being quarantined and feeling helpless, Lorberbaum came up with the idea of the sale to help those being affected by COVID-19. Courtesy of Evan Lorberbaum

For more information about the artist, visit ELO Visual Art or ELO Art on Facebook. To purchase a painting in support of Northern Westchester Hospital, visit COVID-19 Relief Sale.

