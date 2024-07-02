A Few Clouds 78°

Mixed-Use Property To Be Built In Armonk: Here's Where

A groundbreaking will soon be held for a new mixed-use property in Northern Westchester that will be composed of several businesses, including a new sports facility. 

A rendering of the mixed-use property at 100 Business Park Dr. in Armonk. 

 Photo Credit: Basis Industrial
The groundbreaking event will be held on Tuesday, July 16 for a property located in Armonk at 100 Business Park Dr., according to its developer, South Florida-based-Basis Industrial. 

The site, which Basis Industrial purchased in Spring 2023, will include an 82,400-square-foot Extra Space Storage; a 26,550-square-foot Sportime pickleball facility; and an 8,000-square-foot warehouse facility for Jan-Tile, which already has a location at the site. 

Developers plan to open the facility in the third quarter of 2025. 

The groundbreaking event will be attended by North Castle Town Supervisor Joseph Rende and Town board members, as well as the CEO of Basis Industrial, Dan Weinstein. 

