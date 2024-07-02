Mixed-Use Property To Be Built In Armonk: Here's Where

The groundbreaking event will be held on Tuesday, July 16 for a property located in Armonk at 100 Business Park Dr., according to its developer, South Florida-based-Basis Industrial.

The site, which Basis Industrial purchased in Spring 2023, will include an 82,400-square-foot Extra Space Storage; a 26,550-square-foot Sportime pickleball facility; and an 8,000-square-foot warehouse facility for Jan-Tile, which already has a location at the site.

Developers plan to open the facility in the third quarter of 2025.

The groundbreaking event will be attended by North Castle Town Supervisor Joseph Rende and Town board members, as well as the CEO of Basis Industrial, Dan Weinstein.

