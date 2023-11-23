2 Byram Hills HS Seniors Join Division I Programs: 'Remarkable Opportunities'

Both Anastasia Byrnes and Elsa Rolfs, who attend Byram Hills High School in Armonk, have committed to Division I college athletics programs, school staff announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

Byrnes will go on to play lacrosse at American University in Washington, DC, while Rolfs will join the rowing team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, school officials said, adding that both athletes were celebrated at a signing ceremony in the school's lecture hall on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

"These young women have proven that hard work, resilience, and commitment to their dreams can lead to remarkable opportunities,” said Scott Saunders, the school's Assistant Director of Health, Physical Education, and Athletics.

Byrnes, who plays midfielder and attack, has been a varsity lacrosse player with the school's team for four seasons and has a total of 330 career points. She also holds the school record for the most goals scored at a whopping 246.

"Her extraordinary skills on the lacrosse field have contributed to the success of our lacrosse team and inspired her peers with her leadership and sportsmanship," Saunders said of Byrnes' achievements.

Rolfs, a lightweight rower who has won a state championship, has already competed in several national competitions and now trains with RowAmerica Rye.

"Elsa's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in her sport have been nothing short of inspirational," Saunders said.

According to Saunders, out of the 7.8 million high school students who compete in high school athletics each year, only 48,000 will sign a National Letter of Intent like Byrnes and Rolfs have.

"Their journeys have not only been marked by athletic achievement but by the values of teamwork, discipline, and dedication that will serve them well in their collegiate endeavors," Saunders said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.