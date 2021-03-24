Police: Ghost Gun, Cash, Burglar Tools, High Capacity Mag Seized In Turnpike Corvette Pursuit

Police seized a ghost gun, cash, a high capacity magazine and burglar tools from two men who fled a motor vehicle stop on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said Wednesday.

Khristian Haye, 20, and Jaden Thomas, 20, both of Plainfield, were being held in the Hudson County Jail pending a detention hearing, New Jersey State Police said in a release.

Sergeant Keith McCormick attempted to stop a red Chevrolet Corvette for a traffic violation on the southbound of the eastern spur in Secaucus around 11:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

When McCormick activated the lights and sirens on his marked troop car, the vehicle driven by Haye refused to stop, authorities said.

McCormick continued to follow the vehicle until he lost sight of the suspect, who got off the highway at Interchange 15W and continued west on Interstate 280 to Exit 16, police said.

While searching the area, assisting troopers located the vehicle on Ogden Avenue in Kearny.

A short time later, troopers and members of the Kearny Police Department found Haye and Thomas walking nearby, after Trooper Richard Musso was alerted to their location by a passerby, police said.

After the suspects were placed under arrest, troopers discovered a ghost gun, a high-capacity magazine, burglary tools, and $1,557 cash inside the car, according to state police.

A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.

Haye and Thomas were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a firearm while under the age of 21, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of burglar tools.

Haye was also charged with eluding.

