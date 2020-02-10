Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Burglar Who Stole TVs, Sneakers, Cash From Hillside Home Busted With Pain Pills

Cecilia Levine
Oxycodone
Oxycodone Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Cody Dowell

A Newark man who broke into a Hillside home and stole valuables was found a week later with prescription pills, authorities said.

Marquill D. Wiggins of Newark, 25, broke into a Maple Avenue home through an open basement window and stole two TVs, several boxes of sneakers and crash, before fleeing around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Hillside police chief Vincent Ricciardi said. 

Hillside detectives identified Wiggins as a suspect the suspect vehicle after days of gathering evidence.

Detectives saw the vehicle and stopped it on Sept. 30, Ricciardi said.

The driver, Wiggins, was arrested and taken back to police headquarters, where he was found in possession of Oxycodone, the chief said. 

Wiggins was charged with several burglary, theft and drug offenses on a warrant, and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

