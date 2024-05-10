Julianne Moore, John Turturro Film New Movie In Westfield

Julianne Moore and John Turturro were spotted in Westfield on Wednesday, May 8, filming the new movie "The Room Next Door." For the shoot, Westfield transformed into Lake Hill, New York, with patrol cars, police uniforms, a department seal and a New York State flag flying over the city.

"The crew noted that, after scouting many locations in New Jersey, they chose Westfield for this scene not only for the front of our police department, but also for the beauty of Mindowaskin Park," the town said in a release.

"The Room Next Door" is the newest film from acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar and also stars Tilda Swinton and Alessandro Nivola. The movie is about the relationship between a war correspondent and her daughter, as well as her former relationship with a woman named Ingrid. The movie has been filming in Madrid and New York City.

