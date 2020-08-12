Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Cranford Crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed in an early-morning crash Tuesday in Cranford, authorities said.

The pedestrian was crossing Springfield Avenue when they were struck by a 51-year-old Kenilworth man heading south and approaching Orange Avenue, in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, local police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where they later died.

The Hyundai driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Det. Steven D’Ambola of the Cranford Police Traffic Bureau by calling 908-709-7336.

