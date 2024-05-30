Man Shot Dead In Elizabeth, Prosecutor Says

Jair Adams was found dead by officers responding to Mravlag Manor around 10 p.m., the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is going and anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Scott

Cherfoff at 908-358-9162 or Elizabeth Police Department’s Detective John Londono at 908-578-5192, prosecutors said.

"Jair Adams, you will always be missed and never forgotten," Garry Stotts wrote on Facebook. "I’ll see you again. I wish I had just picked up the phone more."

