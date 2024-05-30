A Few Clouds 74°

SHARE

Man Shot Dead In Elizabeth, Prosecutor Says

A 36-year-old Elizabeth resident was shot and killed on Friday, May 24, authorities said.

A man was fatally shot in Elizabeth

A man was fatally shot in Elizabeth

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

Jair Adams was found dead by officers responding to Mravlag Manor around 10 p.m., the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is going and anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Detective Scott

Cherfoff at 908-358-9162 or Elizabeth Police Department’s Detective John Londono at 908-578-5192, prosecutors said.

"Jair Adams, you will always be missed and never forgotten," Garry Stotts wrote on Facebook. "I’ll see you again. I wish I had just picked up the phone more."

to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE