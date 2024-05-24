Arrest Made In Warinanco Park Killing, Prosecutor Says

Gerald O. Walker, 47, shot Sakiir Manns, also of Linden, at the park in Roselle around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, the county prosecutor's office said.

Manns was found dead at the scene and Walker surrendered to the Elizabeth Police Department on Friday, May 24, authorities said. He's charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.

