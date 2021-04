An overturned tractor trailer halted traffic on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday afternoon in Union County.

Emergency vehicles were in the northbound lanes at the Exit 13 tolls as of 3:15 p.m.

One person was apparently ejected and the trailer was hauling solar panels, initial and unconfirmed reports say.

Overturned tractor trailer on New Jersey Turnpike northbound Exit ramp Interchange 13 - I-278/Goethals Bridge (Linden) 1 Left lane of 2 lanes blocked https://t.co/usH6Cly4gA — 511NJ TPK (@511njtpk) April 27, 2021

The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m.

