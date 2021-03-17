Man, 28, Shot In Linden

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Linden.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway after the 3:30 p.m. incident on the 1100 block of Monmouth Avenue, authorities said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries believed to be sustained during the incident, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Kaulfers at 908-474-8536 or via email at jkaulfers@lpdnj.org

Information about this incident or any other crime, can also be shared anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

