Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Biden Projected 46th President After Pennsylvania Win
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man, 26, Shot Dead In Hotel Parking Lot Near Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Elizabeth
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Elizabeth Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Union County are seeking the public's help investigating a hotel parking lot shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Patrick Shukla was killed just before midnight Friday in the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on International Boulevard in Elizabeth, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said Saturday.

Shukla was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Elizabeth Police Detective Carrie Scharpnick at 908-558-2069, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sean Holcomb at 908-358-8377, or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.