Police in Linden are seeking the public's help identifying a man caught on security tapes trying to break into a home.

The man tried entering the first floor window of a home on the 300 block of South Wood Avenue, just before 5 a.m. Monday, Linden police said.

Anyone with information that can help identify this suspect is urged to contact Det. Tim Hubert at (908) 474-8532.

