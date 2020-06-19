KNOW ANYTHING? Investigators Offer $10K Reward For Tips In Unsolved Union County Homicide

Union County investigators are still searching for leads in the case of an unsolved homicide from last summer, authorities said.

Justin Claiborne, 27, of Roselle was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Oak Park Garden Apartments on Garden Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release with Roselle Police Chief Brian Barnes.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who may have information about this case or was in the area at the time of the shooting is urged to contact Union County Homicide Task Force Sergeant Andrew Dellaquila at 973-274-5771 or Detective Hans Noriega at 908-337-0807.

Anonymous tips also can be made by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.uctip.org.

