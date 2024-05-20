Man Shot Dead In Warinanco Park, Prosecutor Says

At 7:51 p.m., Union County police responded to the Roselle area of the park in response to a shooting and found the male victim, who has not been identified, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.