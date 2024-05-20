Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Man Shot Dead In Warinanco Park, Prosecutor Says

A man was found shot to death in Warinanco Park on Sunday, May 19, authorities said.

Warinanco Park, Roselle

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
At 7:51 p.m., Union County police responded to the Roselle area of the park in response to a shooting and found the male victim, who has not been identified, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to  contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-370-6793, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Union County Police Detective Nelson Costa at 862-240-6780.

