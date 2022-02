Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a car at a Union County shopping mall on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Maha W. Qalawi, 51, of Edison, was struck around 2:30 p.m. at Clark Commons, and the driver remained on the scene, Assistant Union County Prosecutor Michael Sheets told Daily Voice.

No further details were immediately available.

