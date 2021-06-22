Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
DV Pilot Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Man Dead, Another Injured In Elizabeth Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Trinitas Medical Center
Trinitas Medical Center Photo Credit: Trinitas Medical Center Facebook page

A 30-year-old man died and another victim was injured in an overnight shooting in Elizabeth.

Police responding to the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue found Eliezer Martinez, Jr. and another man with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m., Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves said. 

Martinez was rushed to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m., while the second victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark for emergency treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. 

