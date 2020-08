Local animal rescue groups were offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding a pit bull left for dead in Union County.

The grey dog had been abused and was dehydrated when she was found on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and Hand Place Wednesday in Elizabeth, the the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabeth Police Detective Rui Xavier at 908-558-6866.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.