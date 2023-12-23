Plainfield Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Star Football Player: Prosecutors

Maurice Pierce shot Jameer Outsey, of Bridgewater, on North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue in Elizabeth on Aug. 27, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Pierce was charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses.

Outsey, a three-year letterman at Franklin Township High School, was named first team all-area is junior and senior year. He went on to play college football for Iowa and UNLV while majoring in scientology.

Outsey also served as a team captain for his high school's basketball team in his senior year, his UNLV bio says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.