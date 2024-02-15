One Dead, One Injured In Union Township 2-Alarm Fire: FD

At 5:29 p.m., firefighters responded to 1120 Weber St. for a house fire, Union Township Fire Chief Greg Ricciardi said. While responding, firefighters were alerted to an elderly woman trapped inside the residence, Ricciardi said. Another occupant managed to escape and was on the front lawn, Ricciardi said.

As firefighters attempted to locate the woman and with the fire extended to the attic, a second alarm was transmitted, prompting additional units to respond, Ricciardi said. The woman was located in the room where the fire began and was pronounced dead, Ricciardi said. The other occupant was transported to Overlook Hospital with minor injuries, Ricciardi said.

Following an investigation, the fire was deemed accidental, Ricciardi said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.