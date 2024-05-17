Officers Pursue Suspects Onto Route 78: Berkeley Heights PD

At 3:13 a.m., police in Berkeley Heights received a report of a resident from a resident on Cambridge Drive about a break-in, officers said in a release. Two people were attempting to gain entry into the home but then fled the scene in a BMW SUV before making entry, police said.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Killarney Drive and initiated a pursuit, officers said. The chase went east on Mountain Avenue, south on Glenside Road and then onto Route 78 East, police said.

The pursuit was terminated at Exit 29, police said. The BMW was reported stolen from Wayne several days prior, police said.

Police commended the residents quick thinking in contacting law enforcement immediately, Captain William Ives said.

