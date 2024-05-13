Kerline Joseph Charles was found dead at the crime scene on the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive in Union, late Friday, May 10, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said. No further details were provided.

The incident is being probed as a homicide and anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Union Police Department’s Detective Adedeji Akere at 908-851-5030 and Detective Earl Biddy at 908-851-5086.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

