COVID-19 Closes One Third Of New Jersey's MVC Agencies

Thirteen of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies were closed due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
The Cardiff and North Bergen agencies reopened Thursday, but then a worker in Rahway tested positive and that location closed.
The following are the centers that are closed and their re-opening dates:
- Freehold Licensing Center - Monday, Dec 21.
- Toms River Licensing Center - Tuesday, Dec 22.
- Bayonne Licensing Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.
- Wallington Vehicle Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.
- Edison Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.
- Wayne Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.
- Vineland Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
- Jersey City Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
- Turnersville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
- Somerville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
- Paterson Regional/Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
- Newark Regional/Licensing - Thursday, Dec 31.
- Rahway Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec. 31.
Click here to schedule an MVC appointment.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.