Hecht, a Livingston resident who turned 55 on Thursday, May 9, was arrested this week and charged with multiple offenses after being busted with a hidden camera inside a bathroom in the Hecht Chiropractic Office.

An investigation was launched this week by the Springfield Police Department after the camera was discovered inside the building on Mountain Avenue.

Details about how the camera was discovered have not been released by investigators.

Hecht was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree child endangerment following the investigation.

According to Essex County Jail records, Hecht was released on Tuesday, May 7, though bond information was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about Hecht has been asked to contact Springfield Police Det. Luis Brito by calling (973) 912-2246.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.