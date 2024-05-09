Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Gary Hecht Caught With Hidden Camera In NJ Office Bathroom

The days leading up to Gary Hecht's 55th birthday could have gone better for the Springfield chiropractor who is facing charges for being a Peeping Tom, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced.

 Photo Credit: Essex County Jail
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Hecht, a Livingston resident who turned 55 on Thursday, May 9, was arrested this week and charged with multiple offenses after being busted with a hidden camera inside a bathroom in the Hecht Chiropractic Office. 

An investigation was launched this week by the Springfield Police Department after the camera was discovered inside the building on Mountain Avenue.

Details about how the camera was discovered have not been released by investigators.

Hecht was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree child endangerment following the investigation.

According to Essex County Jail records, Hecht was released on Tuesday, May 7, though bond information was not immediately available. 

Anyone with additional information about Hecht has been asked to contact Springfield Police Det. Luis Brito by calling (973) 912-2246.

The investigation is ongoing.

