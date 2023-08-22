Meet Red Bulls Legend At Wawa Grand Opening In Linden

The convenience store is opening a new location on Linden on Thursday, August 24 at 1951 E. Edgar Road. Bradley Wright-Phillips, who played for the New York Red Bulls from 2013 to 2019 and has the most goals in Red Bulls history will be on hand to help open the doors at 8 a.m. Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot will also be making an appearance.

The first 100 customers through the door will receive a limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirts and all customers can enjoy free coffee that day.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said he was excited to have Wawa finally come to his city.

"For years our residents have been asking about getting a Wawa in Linden," Armstead said. "We couldn’t be more happy that this day is finally coming, and yes, they make a great hoagie.”

The Linden Police Department and Fire Department will be participating in a competition to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.