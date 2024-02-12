Increased Snow Projections: 18 Inches Could Fall In Parts Of NJ, PA In Major Storm, NWS Says

In an updating briefing published Monday, Feb. 12, the NWS said 12 to 18 inches of snow could fall in parts of Sussex County, NJ and the Pocono Mountains.

The weather map shows between 8 and 12 inches expected in parts of Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Essex, Warren, Somerset and Hunterdon counties, where winter storm warnings have been issued. Winter weather advisories were issued in Mercer and Middlesex counties.

Six to eight inches could fall in Allentown and four to six inches of snow are being projected in Reading, also under a winter storm warning.

The updated forecast map shows the Jersey shore could see about an inch of snow, where coastal flood and gale warnings were issued. A coastal flood advisory was also issued in greater Philadelphia.

Snowfall rates of more than an inch per hour could make for a treacherous Tuesday morning commute along the Routs 78 and 80 corridors, the NWS said.

Rain changing to accumulating snowfall is forecast along Route 76 possibly down to I-95 will make for slushy conditions resulting in poor travel, especially farther north, according to the NWS.

The precipitation will begin as rain on Monday night, Feb. 12 and change to snow by early Tuesday, Feb. 13. Moderate coastal flooding and heavy winds are also expected.

