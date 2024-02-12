Overcast 48°

North Jersey School Closings, Delays Ahead Of Major Winter Storm

New Jersey school districts are announcing closures and delays ahead of a winter storm expected Monday night into Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Between 6 and 18 inches are expected across North Jersey, but the National Weather Service "the Tuesday morning commute will be either snowy, slushy, or wet for our entire area."

The following districts have announced closures Tuesday, Feb. 13:

  • Butler
  • Clifton
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Haledon
  • Hardyston
  • Harrison
  • Midland Park
  • Oakland
  • Paterson
  • Passaic Valley Regional
  • Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools
  • Ringwood
  • Wanaque
  • Wyckoff

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

