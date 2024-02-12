North Jersey School Closings, Delays Ahead Of Major Winter Storm

Between 6 and 18 inches are expected across North Jersey, but the National Weather Service "the Tuesday morning commute will be either snowy, slushy, or wet for our entire area."

The following districts have announced closures Tuesday, Feb. 13:

Butler

Clifton

Franklin Lakes

Haledon

Hardyston

Harrison

Midland Park

Oakland

Paterson

Passaic Valley Regional

Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools

Ringwood

Wanaque

Wyckoff

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

