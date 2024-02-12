North Jersey School Closings, Delays Ahead Of Major Winter Storm

Between 6 and 18 inches are expected across North Jersey, but the National Weather Service "the Tuesday morning commute will be either snowy, slushy, or wet for our entire area."
The following districts have announced closures Tuesday, Feb. 13:
- Butler
- Clifton
- Franklin Lakes
- Haledon
- Hardyston
- Harrison
- Midland Park
- Oakland
- Paterson
- Passaic Valley Regional
- Ramapo-Indian Hill Regional Schools
- Ringwood
- Wanaque
- Wyckoff
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
