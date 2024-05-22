Gunman Arrested In Roselle Roadway Shootout, Police Say

The two vehicles exchanged gunfire at East Seventh Avenue and Walnut Street, Roselle police said in a release. One vehicle crashed while turning on East Sixth Avenue and a man was witnessed fleeing with a gun in his hand, police said.

Rood Theluscat, a Linden resident, was apprehended and the firearm was recovered, police said. He was charged with multiple weapons offenses, police said. A second suspect fled the area near East Seventh Avenue and remains at large, police said.

During the incident, schools were in a shelter in place status, police said. The order was lifted after Theluscat was apprehended, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 908-245-9200.

