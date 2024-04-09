Georgia Fugitive Found Shot In Union Backyard, 4 Men In Custody: Police

Quazir Robinson, 18, Dabson Fofana, 21, Yaleem Prothro, 23 and Mecca Latham, 23 have all been charged with aggravated assault and numerous weapons offenses in the shooting of a 44-year-old man in the backyard of a home at Carnegie Place near Laurel Avenue, Union Township police said in a release.

The victim was found having suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh and graze wound to his arm, and was profusely bleeding while lying on the ground just before 5 p.m., police said. Two rounds struck a parked vehicle, police said.

The shooting happened following a dispute amongst numerous people, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim has an arrest warrant out of Georgia so he is being guarded by officers, police said. He will be taken to Union County Jail until he is picked by Georgia law enforcement, police said.

While police were tending to the victim, officers noticed a BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed and pulled over the vehicle, arresting the shooting suspects and recovering two handguns. The four people arrested were:

Police are trying to determine which of the four arrested are the actual shooters, officers said. They are currently being held at the Union Police Department, pending transfer to the Union County Jail.

Fofana has three prior arrests out of Essex County while Prothro has two, records show. It’s unclear what they were arrested for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Santiago at 908-851-5030 or LSantiago@uniontownship.com.

