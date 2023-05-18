A Few Clouds 59°

Elizabeth Man Convicted Of Murder For 2021 Shooting: Prosecutors

A 25-year-old Elizabeth man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murder in a 2021 shooting, authorities said.

Michael Rogers
Michael Rogers Photo Credit: Union County Corrections
Sam Barron

A jury found Michael Rogers guilty of first degree murder and other charges on Thursday, May 18, for his involvement in the shooting death of Antwoine Thompson, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

In April 2021, police responded to Second and Bond Streets where they found Thompson suffering from six gunshot wounds, Daniel said. Thompson was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Daniel said.

Rogers will be sentenced next month, where he faces a sentence of up to life in prison, Daniel said.

