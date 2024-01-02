Driver Jailed In Fatal New Year's Crash On I-280 Shoulder

Valerian Kapanadze was charged with child endangerment, evidence tampering, and vehicular homicide in the Roseland crash that killed 56-year-old Luis Nicheporuck, of Randolph on Sunday, Dec. 31, New Jersey State Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why Kapanadze, of Hackettstown, was charged with child endangerment or evidence tampering.

Nicheporuck was standing outside of a Chevrolet passenger car that was stopped on the right shoulder near milepost 4.4 when Kapanadze struck the Chevy in the shoulder of the highway, and Nicheporuck, just before 4:15 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Nicheporuck was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.