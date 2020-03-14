Contact Us
Teaneck Daily Voice serves Teaneck, NJ
Lifestyle

Bergen County Fitness Trainer With 'Ugly Lifting Face' Suggests This At-Home Workout

Cecilia Levine
Miriam Levitansky
Miriam Levitansky Photo Credit: Miriam Levitansky

With fitness classes cancelled and some members avoiding the gyms in fear of contracting COVID-19, a Teaneck personal trainer has written up a workout you can do at home.

Miriam Levitansky, a NASM-certified personal trainer and weight-loss specialist -- who you may recognize for her "ugly lifting face" -- says all you'll need are a pair of dumbbells.

No dumbbells? Try using water jugs or heavy shopping bags.

**Ask your doctor before starting any new exercise plan. Any action you take upon the provided information is at your own risk.**

Warmup:

  • 30 seconds each: Jumping jacks, butt kicks, high knees, rest. Repeat three times.

Do each exercise one right after the other. After all three are completed, rest 45 seconds, repeat three times:

  • 10 push-ups, 10 tricep dips (on step or bench), 10 overhead tricep extensions with dumbbells

Do entire circuit. Rest 90 seconds. Repeat three times:

Repeat three times:

Levitansky is the director of fitness at Retro Fitness in Fort Lee, personal trainer with TailormadeBodiez. She is now accepting private clients and can be reached at (201)468-2002.

