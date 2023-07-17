'Sweet Angel:' Sussex County High School Student Tiara Ross Dies After Battling Long Illness

Born in Newton, Tiara attended Wallkill Valley High School, her obituary says. She loved watching cooking shows like ‘Chopped’ and then bringing her own culinary ideas to life — especially sweets.

Tiara also loved shopping and spending time with her many friends and family members.

Tiara leaves behind her beloved parents, Chris and Karen Ross. She is the cherished sister of Taylor, Tanya, Tamia, and Christopher Jr.; loving granddaughter of Wanda Smith, Michael Dawkins, and his wife, Sindey, and Christine Googe; great-granddaughter of William Smith; and loving aunt of Ebrahim "EJ" Jobe. Tiara was also loved by her best friends; Katie Van Tassell, Promise Dowe, and Jordyn Siedel, as well as her dog, Luna.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched following Tiara’s initial diagnosis in March 2020 had raised more than $10,800.

“There are no words that can take away this incredible heartbreak,” a recent contributor wrote. “May the wonderful memories that you all shared create some comfort and peace.”

Tiara’s celebration of life was pending arrangement.

Donations were also being made in Tiara’s loving memory to www.vhl.org.

“You have impacted my life more than you will ever know,” reads a tribute on Tiara’s memorial.

“It was an honor to be your nurse…until we meet again sweet angel.”

